Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65.98 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $48.67 or 0.00229136 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $935.30 million and $65.98 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00580843 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00070099 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,216,758 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
