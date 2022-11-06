BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006767 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002221 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008096 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

