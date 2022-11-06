BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $135.00.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

