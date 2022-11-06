BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.00 million-$524.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of BL traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at BlackLine
In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackLine by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $14,271,000.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackLine (BL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.