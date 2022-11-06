BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.00 million-$524.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackLine by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $14,271,000.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.