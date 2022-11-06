Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,723,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,759 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

