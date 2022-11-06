Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. 20,476,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,525,488. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

