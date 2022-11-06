Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE BAM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

