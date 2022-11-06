Blue Fin Capital Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.12. 8,267,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

