Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

HYG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 39,849,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,146,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

