Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.07.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.96. 577,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,714. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.18. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

