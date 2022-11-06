Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $522.77. 1,241,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,036. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.01. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

