BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $66.01 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00573389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00230013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00070396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00202887 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

