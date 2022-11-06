Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.67

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.67 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.49). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.50), with a volume of 717,461 shares traded.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.89 million and a PE ratio of 371.43.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 23.03%.

Insider Transactions at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In related news, insider John Scott bought 11,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £14,977.50 ($17,317.03). In related news, insider John Scott bought 11,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £14,977.50 ($17,317.03). Also, insider John Rennocks bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £39,300 ($45,438.78). Insiders bought a total of 62,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,927,725 over the last three months.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

