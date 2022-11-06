Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Tops $29.80 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $29.80 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.00597835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.64 or 0.31140238 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

