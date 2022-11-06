B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $331.18

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.18 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 357.90 ($4.14). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.13), with a volume of 2,922,689 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.67) to GBX 412 ($4.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.09) to GBX 300 ($3.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.55) to GBX 395 ($4.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.49) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 503 ($5.82).

The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 387.73.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

