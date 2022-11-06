BMO Capital Markets Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

