BNB Hits One Day Volume of $1.08 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $351.96 or 0.01655963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $56.31 billion and $1.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,693 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,976,782.8318761 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 352.11287524 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $1,164,839,306.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
