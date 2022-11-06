BNB Hits One Day Volume of $1.08 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $351.96 or 0.01655963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $56.31 billion and $1.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,693 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

