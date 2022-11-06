Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,370.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $2,370.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,474.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,941.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

