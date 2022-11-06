BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 11.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 42.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.