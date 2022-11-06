Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $150.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

