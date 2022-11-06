Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

