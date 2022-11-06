Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

BMY stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

