Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.78. 8,187,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,709. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.