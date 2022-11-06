Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

