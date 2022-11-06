Brokerages Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target at $46.10

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €64.00 ($64.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($54.60) to €50.80 ($50.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

