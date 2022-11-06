Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $36.50

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in SkyWest by 47.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

