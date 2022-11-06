Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

NYSE BBU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

