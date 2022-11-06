Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.