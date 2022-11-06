Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.