Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 387.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,422.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

