Brooktree Capital Management Lowers Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,304 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,527,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,867,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 997,600 shares of company stock worth $7,287,052 over the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

