Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 13,949 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Thryv accounts for 5.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Thryv by 117.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,440,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,653,327.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THRY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

