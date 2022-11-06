Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 20,464 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the quarter. Tremor International makes up 0.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Tremor International worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tremor International during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Trading Up 0.7 %

Tremor International stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $558.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

