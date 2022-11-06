Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,886 ($21.81).

BRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($22.55) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.12) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($19.66) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($23.70) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.70) to GBX 1,730 ($20.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,933.50 ($22.36) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,074 ($23.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,796.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,712.67. The company has a market cap of £7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,972.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.