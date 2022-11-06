BWS Financial Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Neutral

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $939.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth $133,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Hawkins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth $303,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 10.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

