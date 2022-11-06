Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $38.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE MAXR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

