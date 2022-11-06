Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $65.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.1 %

ATRC opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.23. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AtriCure by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 436,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

