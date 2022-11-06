Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $55.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.63.

Rapid7 Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RPD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

