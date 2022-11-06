Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $55.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of RPD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $142.43.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

