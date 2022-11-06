Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canada Goose by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 190,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

