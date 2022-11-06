Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6237 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE CNQ opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

