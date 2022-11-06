Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

