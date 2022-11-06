Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Canon Stock Performance

Shares of CAJ opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

