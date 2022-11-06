Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.67 billion and $651.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.15 or 0.07641156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,101,471,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,864,091 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

