Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Announces Earnings Results

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDF remained flat at $1.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.