Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.3 %

CARR opened at $40.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.