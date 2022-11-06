Cartesi Market Capitalization Tops $99.18 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $99.18 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00602767 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.54 or 0.31397135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,905,433 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

