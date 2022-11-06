Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Head to Head Survey

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.84%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 2.57 -$17.85 million ($0.63) -2.41 Cass Information Systems $154.15 million 3.68 $28.60 million $2.41 17.22

This table compares Augmedix and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -81.80% -178.08% -52.78% Cass Information Systems 19.21% 14.95% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Augmedix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

