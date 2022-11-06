CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

