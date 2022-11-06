Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

