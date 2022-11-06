CEEK VR Trading Down 0.9% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $112.68 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,236.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.14167034 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,370,043.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

